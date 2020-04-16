Fireworks industry to resume work soon

Fireworks industry in this district would resume work from April 20.

After a meeting with the Zonal Special Task Officer M. Karunankaran, Inspector General of Police (South zone) K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran and district officials here on Thursday, Collector R. Kannan said all 956 licensed fireworks units would resume work.

“Only 50 % of employees can work at a time in each unit and employers need to ensure social distancing,” he said. The units need to be disinfected. “Employers have to ensure that workers come in shifts so that every one gets job. No industrial unit in municipal areas and containment zones would be allowed to resume work. This district has two containment zones – entire Rajapalayam municipal area and parts of Aruppukottai municipality.

“The containment zone in Rajapalayam would be shrunk to the core area of six wards and rest would be brought out of the containment zone after health workers complete door-to-door survey for fever cases,” he added.

Out of the 1.92 lakh people, survey has covered over 70,000 people. Among them, 882 people have been found to have fever and cold. They have been asked to remain indoors and teams are monitoring them.

Meanwhile, out of the 3295 people who were advised to undergo home quarantine after they arrived from other States and abroad, 3086 have completed 28 days of quarantine.

Groceries and other essential goods are being moved from various upcountry states and their availability is ensured.

Over 4,800 migrant workers in the district were being provided with food, he added.