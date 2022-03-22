Fire-walk at Natham Mariamman temple draws devotees in droves

The event begins in the evening with temple priests taking the lead

Youth climb a slippery pole as part of the annual Masi festival of Mariamman Temple at Natham in Dindigul district on Tuesday .

The annual Masi festival at the famous Sri Mariamman Temple in Natham near here drew a large number of devotees from far and near on Tuesday.

The celebrations, which began with the hoisting of the holy flag on March 7, witnessed car festivals of the presiding deity every day. The temple, which is famous for the fire-walk event witnessed a long line of devotees, who were fasting for about 15 days.

The fire-walk, which commenced in the evening with the temple priests taking the lead, witnessed devotees walk through the pit filled with glowing embers till late night. On Tuesday, the car festival was taken around the main thoroughfares.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation introduced special bus services from Madurai, Dindigul and Melur for the benefit of the devotees. Natham town panchayat chairman Shaik Sikandar Batcha, Temple Executive Officer Saravanakumar and other officials made elaborate arrangements. A large number of police personnel were deployed for bandobust.