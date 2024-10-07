GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire station near Meenakshi temple gets new building

Published - October 07, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
The new building of the fire station near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.

The new building of the fire station near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, through video conference, inaugurated a new building for the Fire and Rescue Services station near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Monday.  

The old facility was functioning on a temporary building. The new building, with a strength of 17 personnel, will also have a new water tank vehicle.  Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan took a look at the new facility.  

A fire station was opened in 2018 after a fire accident at the Meenakshi temple to deal with any eventualities inside the temple complex and the surrounding areas.  

