Fire service officer of INS Kattabomman ends life

March 23, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire service unit officer of INS Kattabomman at Vijayanarayanam in the district allegedly ended his life near Nanaguneri railway station on Thursday.

After finding the body of a man on rail track, passers-by alerted the Government Railway Police, Nagercoil. During investigation, the police identified the deceased as Israel, 54, of Royapuram in Chennai, who was working with the fire service unit of INS Kattabomman. The body was sent to hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

