Fire put out at shopping mall

March 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

Fire at Super Saravana Stores, a shopping mall, that broke out on Wednesday evening was finally put out on Thursday afternoon after a prolong struggle.

Still, two fire tenders and adequate firemen have been deployed at the shopping mall as a precautionary measure.

A fire tender, led by Fire Officer, Tallakulam Fire station, R. Ashok Kumar, was the first to arrive on Wednesday evening. However, since the firemen could not reach the top floor, a posse of firemen, led by Deputy Director (Madurai Region), Vijayakumar, along with five fire tenders from Tallakulam, Madurai, High Court Bench and Anuppanadi fire stations rushed to Mattuthavani for putting out the flames which were noticed on the 9th floor.

After thick smoke prevented the firemen get to the 9th floor, the inflammable materials that kept burning again and again kept them on their toes till afternoon.

Besides plastic materials, oil, ghee, sugar and salt among the grocery items stocked on the Food Court premises posed a huge challenge to the fire fighters.

