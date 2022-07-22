Fire near garbage yard causes panic

TIRUNELVELI

Residents, especially children, aged and patients of Ramaiyanpatti on the city outskirts and nearby areas had horrible time on Friday evening after a fire broke out in the corporation’s garbage yard once again.

While the residents allege that the urban civic body’s sanitary workers, in a bid to destroy the non-degradable waste, had lit fire in the yard, the corporation denies the charge.

Even though fire tenders from Palayamkottai, Pettai, Cheranmahadevi and Nanguneri have been involved in the firefighting exercise, the fire spread rapidly across the sprawling garbage yard on 150 acre with heavy wind lashing the area. In fact, the fire spread rapidly towards solar panels installed by the corporation near the yard for generating green power for its use.

As around 150 tonnes of degradable and non-degradable waste are getting generated in the areas under Tirunelveli Corporation, sanitary workers take the non-degradable garbage to the Ramaiyanpatti yard while the degradable waste is converted into manure in the compost centres situated at various parts of the city.

Even though management of non-degradable garbage getting accumulated in the yard is a troublesome exercise for the corporation, a fire breaking out during this season every year in the yard creates panic for the residents living in nearby areas.

“Since the corporation, which should have created a credible garbage management system by this time as per the Supreme Court direction, has failed miserably in this direction. So, sanitary workers set the garbage on fire whenever strong westerly wind lashes this area to reduce the waste into ashes as it reduces the corporation’s burden,” alleged Mariappan, a councillor of Ramaiyanpatti village panchayat.

However, Corporation officials denied it categorically saying that any live beedi or cigarette thrown on the waste might have triggered the accident.