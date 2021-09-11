Fire in illegal cracker unit: One killed, 8 injured

A 60-year-old worker, C. Shanmugaraj of Thayilpatti, was charred to death and eight others including, women, suffered burn injuries in a fire reported at an illegal cracker making unit at Thayilapatti on Friday.

Among the injured the condition of M. Balamurugan, who ran the cracker unit at his house in SBM Street, M. Muthulakshmi, S. Selvamary, S. Muthu Muneeswari, M. Suganthi, M. Seethalakshmi and M. Muthuraj, all from Thayilatti, were said to be critical.

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

The police said that Shanmugaraj was involved in sieving chemicals for making crackers in the tiled-roof shed belonging to Balamurugan, when friction sparked a fire that led to an explosion.

The incident occurred at around 9.50 a.m.

Shanmugaraj was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi, where he succumbed to burns around noon.

Vembakottai police said that the police had already booked Balamurugan twice in 2020 and 2021 for illegal manufacturing of crackers.

While Balamurugan is the prime accused all the victims, including the deceased, have been booked under various Sections of Indian Penal Code including negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and under the provisions of Indian Explosives Act.