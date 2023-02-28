ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in garbage yard

February 28, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out in the Corporation’s Valampurivilai garbage yard on Tuesday causing untold hardship to the residents living nearby.

 Even as the solid waste getting collected within the Nagercoil Corporation limits are heaped in the Valampurivilai yard, fire broke out in the garbage on Tuesday. With the smoke billowing from the burning garbage engulfed the nearby areas, a day’s holiday was declared for the students in the nearby school.

 Following the fire accident, fire tenders from Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari were involved in the firefighting exercise that continued even after dusk on Tuesday.

 Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh, Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan visited the spot along with the corporation officials.

 The locals urged the Mayor and others to shift the garbage yard to some other isolated area as the frequent fire accidents and the nauseating odour emanating from the waste were causing a range of breathing problems to the public, they complained.

