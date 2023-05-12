ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in ATM on Bypass Road in Madurai; cash intact

May 12, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in an ATM outlet in Ram Nagar on Bypass road in the early hours of Friday. After some passers spotted it, they immediately informed the fire control room and at 6.20 a.m., the fire tender from Periyar bus stand arrived and controlled the spread. Preliminary inquiries revealed that a possible spark due to voltage fluctuation could have led to fire. The roof was destroyed. Even as the fire fighters contained the spread, bank officials arrived and found that the cash in the chest was intact. Further investigation is on.

