Fire fighting continues in Corporation garbage dump in Tirunelveli

July 21, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Firefighters continue to wage a valiant battle against the flames as it is fuelled by strong westerly winds that sweep the region between June and August every year

The fire that broke out at the Corporation garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti near here continues for the second day on Friday even though firefighters wage a valiant battle against the flames, being fuelled by strong westerly winds that used to sweep the region between June and August every year.

The city generates around 125 tonnes of degradable and non-degradable garbage every day. It is segregated at source while being collected from the public at their doorstep. While the degradable waste is converted into manure in micro compost centres situated in various parts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai and given to the public to nourish plants in their homestead garden, the non-degradable waste is taken to the garbage dump at Ramaiyanpatti.

In the 150-acre garbage yard, the waste has been heaped on 32.50 acre, where the fire broke out on Thursday night. With the westerly winds sweeping this area, the fire spread quickly and engulfed a major portion of the garbage yard even before Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Palayamkottai and Gangaikondan could arrive at the spot to douse the flames with four fire tenders.

After a brief lull in the early hours of Friday that gave the firefighting personnel some reprieve, the velocity of the wind increased in the afternoon. As smoke billowing from the garbage yard engulfed the nearby areas, residents of Puthu Colony, Balaji Nagar, Sivaji Nagar, Chathiram Pudukulam and Ramaiyanpatti and vehicle riders using the Tirunelveli – Sankarankoil highway had a tough time dealing with the thick smoke.

“We are facing this ordeal for the past 25 years whenever fire breaks out in the garbage yard. If fires in summer months makes this area worse, houseflies that find it conducive to breed in the accumulated waste of the yard make it worser still. So, the Corporation should think of shifting the garbage dump to a remote place, far away from residential areas, considering the health of the people,” said M. Subramanian, a trader from Ramaiyanpatti.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, who visited the spoton Friday, said a major portion of the fire that broke out in the garbage yard has been brought under control. “Since the westerly winds during the Tamil month of ‘Aadi’ is strong, the firefighters have been asked to handle the situation in a prudent manner,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.