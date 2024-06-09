Fire fighters clean up Nellaiappar Temple Car ahead of the Ani festival in Tirunelveli

Ahead of the Ani celebrations at the famous Sri Nellaiappar Temple in Tirunelveli city, the fire and rescue service personnel cleaned up the temple car on Sunday.

The temple administration officials said that the celebrations would commence with the hoisting of the holy flag on June 13. On the ninth day of the festival, ie, on June 21, the Car festival would be held. In view of the celebration, the temple cars in which the presiding deities including the Swami Nellaiappar, Gandhimathi Amman, Vinayagar, Murugar and Chandeekeswarar were given a facelift, they added.