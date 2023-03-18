Fire drill tests preparedness state at IOC’s Smart Terminal

March 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Madurai

Indian Oil Corporation on Friday tested the staff’s state preparedness and fire-fighting equipment at its Smart Terminal at Kappalur with a fire drill.

The smart terminal, which has automated most of its routine activities, is spread across 65 acres, where in several huge storage tanks stock 25,800 kilolitres (KL) of petrol, 42,000 KL of diesel and 8,000 KL of kerosene, besides ethanol.

“We have automated various activities, right from getting indents from retail outlets through SMS, loading of trucks with sensor-fitted delivery arms, automated access control,” explained the Deputy General Manager, Prakash, who is in-charge of the terminal.

Considering the highly inflammable property of fuel and on an average 300 tank trucks enter the terminal for filling these fuel for distribution across 11 districts, a robust fire-fighting system has been put in place.

All the 100-odd officials, employees, contract labourers, security staff are trained to handle emergency situation with a definite role.

Three water tanks with a total capacity of 10,400 KL is always ready along different types of hydrants around each fuel tank. The hydrant pipes are maintained at a seven-kg pressure for immediate response. Besides, six fire engines are installed to operate the fire-fighting system.

“We have got sprinklers around each tank that automatically starts sprinkling water when fire is detected. Besides water, foam is also sprayed to put out the flames,” explained Aparna Raj, Manager, (Operations - Safety).

She explained that emergency shutdown buttons are provided at each tank and also at multiple locations across the terminal so that anyone can operate it immediately after noticing fire or smoke from anywhere in the terminal.

As the siren goes off, all trucks suspend their loading operation and leave the campus immediately. Employees rush to the fire spot duly assisted by a man waving a red flag to help them identify the right spot.

Even as hand-held fire extinguishers are used by the workers, the hydrants are operated simultaneously depending on the situation. The sprinklers of neighbouring tanks are operated so that the unaffected tanks are cooled down as a preventive measure.

“Fighting fire at the terminal has to swift and put out at the earliest as any escalation of flames will do more damage,” said Chief Manager, Corporate Communications, K. Murali. The local fire station is alerted.

“As the siren goes off, fire fighting equipment from mutual-aid partners — from terminals of other oil companies rush here to help us,” he added.

These drills are conducted extensively to check the efficiency of the fire fighting equipment and the employees response, said V. Vetriselvakumar, Chief General Manager, Corporate Communications.

Even a minute act of employees and functioning of the equipment at the drill is analysed in great detail aimed at improving. Those found wanting to act during emergency situation are provided additional training.