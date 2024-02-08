GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire destroys semi-finished goods at match factory

February 08, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Firemen dousing flames at a match factory in Tiruthangal on the midnight of Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Semi-finished goods which were stocked in a match factory were destroyed in a fire accident reported at Tiruthangal near here past Wednesday midnight.

Police said that workers had left the Graham Match Works factory late in the night and only the watchman was present. Fire broke out at around 12.15 a.m. and three fire tenders from Sivakasi, led by Station Fire Officer, R. Venkatesan, rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

The quantum of loss was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

