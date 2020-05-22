Fire destroys sawdust

Smoke billowing out from a charcoal unit after huge dump of sawdust went up in fire near Sattur on Friday.

Fire broke out at a unit making charcoal at N. Subbaiyapuram along Sattur-Virudhunagar highway on Friday evening.

While the fire was noticed at 4 p.m., the Fire and Rescue Station at Sattur was alerted at around 5 p.m. Firemen, led by Station Fire Officer, S. Kathiresan, rushed to the spot and put out the fire after 30 minutes of struggle. Sparks from fire used to destroy wild growth are suspected to have spread to a huge dump of sawdust kept outside the unit.

However, no one was injured. Thick smoke billowing out from the site partially blinded vehicle users on the highway for a while.