Fire destroys saris, dhotis kept for Pongal distribution

January 09, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MADURAI

In a major fire that broke out at the old office of the District Supply Officer on the Collectorate premises here in the wee hours on Monday, several bundles of saris and dhotis kept for distribution as Pongal gift were destroyed.

A policeman posted for security in front of the District Treasury noticed smoke emanating from the building around 12.30 a.m. and alerted the fire station located on the Collectorate premises, a police officer said.

“Over 15 firemen, along with five fire tenders from Madurai, Tallakulam and Anuppanadi fire stations, rushed to the spot and put out the fire after a three-hour struggle,” said District Fire Officer S. Vinod.

Most of the saris and dhotis destroyed in the fire were to be distributed to beneficiaries in Tirupparankundram and Madurai West taluks.

According to revenue officials, over 41,000 saris and dhotis were brought to the building between January 3 and 5. The room was chosen as it was not used anymore, they added.

The damaged items were shifted to an empty room in Revenue officers’ Recreation Club building on the premises by the evening.