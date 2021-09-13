Fire destroys running car

A car was destroyed in a afire near Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Fire broke out in a running car destroyed it completely near Kavalkinaru in the district on Monday.

Police said Narayana Perumal, 48, of Soundarapandiyanpuram near Valliyoor, was returning home in his car after offering prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari. Even as he was about to reach Kavalkinaru, fire broke out in the battery of the car, forcing Mr. Narayana Perumal to get down from the vehicle immediately.

Fire destroyed the vehicle even before the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Valliyoor could reach the spot. Panagudi police have registered a case.