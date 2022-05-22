Fire destroys properties in two mills

Fire destroyed a saw mill and an oil mill in the rural areas of Virudhunagar and destroyed raw materials and machineries, since Saturday night.

The police said that the fire broke out in Kokila Oil Mill at Pandian Nagar at around 9.15 p.m. However, no one was injured in the accident as all the workers had left for home by 7 p.m. Six fire tenders from Virudhunagar, Kariapatti and Sivakasi, led by Station Fire Officer of Virudhunagar N. Kannan, fought for nearly four hours to put out the flames. The firemen broke a part of the wall to spray water on the source of the fire.

Electrical short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire at the mill owned by Appanasamy. Virudhunagar Rural police have registered a case.

The other fire accident was reported in a saw mill at KKSSN Nagar on Sunday afternoon. With the mill, owned by Mottaiyasamy, not working on Sunday, no one noticed the fire that broke out at around 2 p.m. Virudhunagar fire station got an alert around 4 p.m. following which fire tenders rushed to spot and doused the flames.

However, by then wooden planks stocked at the mill and machineries were destroyed in the fire.