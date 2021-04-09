Fire destroys products worth several crores of rupees

Materials worth several crores of rupees were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a godown at SIPCOT Industrial Complex here on Friday evening.

Sources in the Fire and Rescue Services Department said the fire broke out on Friday evening in SICAL Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited’s container freight station in SIPCOT Industrial Complex, where garments, toys, waste paper bundles, raw cotton, rugs, coir pith etc. had been stocked in a 200 meter-long godown with 8 entries wide enough to allow a truck to enter the godown.

As the fire, facilitated by strong winds, spread violently, the entire consignment stocked in the godown was reduced to ashes even before eight fire tenders from Thoothukudi Fire Station, SIPCOT Fire Station and Sterlite Copper and three water tankers could douse the flames.

“Electrical short circuit could be the reason behind the mishap,” said District Fire Officer Kumar.