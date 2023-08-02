Fire destroys over 100 palmyrah, coconut trees

August 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Over a hundred palmyrah and coconut trees were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a dry plantain field at Aditchanallur on Tuesday night.

The fire spread to the nearby areas to engulf the trees. With strong winds blowing, the fire spread rapidly to the coconut grove.

Even as Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Srivaikundam were struggling to put out the blaze, fire tenders from Tiruchendur and Palayamkottai joined the exercise, and they extinguished the fire after a three-hour-long battle. Over a hundred palmyrah and coconut trees, three bikes and an eatery were destroyed in the fire.

The fire spread towards the spot where Aditchanallur archaeological museum is to be established, but the firefighters contained it. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot and effected traffic diversion along Tiruchendur – Tirunelveli Highway.

Revenue officials, led by Srivaikundam Tahsildar Sivakumar, assessed the quantum of damage caused by the fire. Srivaikundam police have registered a case.