Fire destroys huge stock of matches stored in lorry shed near Sattur

Hundreds of bundles of matches stocked in a lorry shed in Sadaiyampatti near here were destroyed in fire late on Wednesday night.
According to police, the fire broke out at around 10 p.m. within a few minutes of the workers leaving for home. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sattur rushed to the spot and attempted to put out the flames. However, by then the fire had spread across the shed due to the highly inflammable chemicals of the matches.
More fire tenders from Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Vembakottai were deployed to put out the flames. “Since the shed had a common wall with a row of houses, we had to act fast to stop the fire from spreading to the houses,” Sattur Fire Officer, S. Kathiresan, said.
The asbestos roofs of the houses were also partly destroyed. However, no one was injured in the accident.
The fire was put out after nearly three hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath