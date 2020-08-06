Madurai

Fire destroys huge stock of matches stored in lorry shed near Sattur

It took fire service personnel nearly three hours to put out the fire

It took fire service personnel nearly three hours to put out the fire   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of bundles of matches stocked in a lorry shed in Sadaiyampatti near here were destroyed in fire late on Wednesday night.

According to police, the fire broke out at around 10 p.m. within a few minutes of the workers leaving for home. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sattur rushed to the spot and attempted to put out the flames. However, by then the fire had spread across the shed due to the highly inflammable chemicals of the matches.

More fire tenders from Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Vembakottai were deployed to put out the flames. “Since the shed had a common wall with a row of houses, we had to act fast to stop the fire from spreading to the houses,” Sattur Fire Officer, S. Kathiresan, said.

The asbestos roofs of the houses were also partly destroyed. However, no one was injured in the accident.

The fire was put out after nearly three hours.

