Fire, suspected to have been caused by cooking gas cylinder, reduced a house inside to ashes at Ilamanur near here on Sunday. However, no one was injured as the inmates had gone out locking the house.

The house owner Muniyasamy and his wife Gandhimathi had gone to a temple festival.

The cooking gas cylinder is suspected to have triggered a blast which brought down the tiled-roof house. The household articles were destroyed by the fire before the firemen could arrive.