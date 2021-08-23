Fire destroys goods in spinning mill at Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam

Fire destroyed raw materials and finished goods in a spinning mill in Rajapalayam in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that fire broke out in Maruthi Spinning Mill near Cotton Market at around 2 a.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Rajapalayam, led by its Station Fire Officer, S. Jayaram, fought the flames for nearly two hours.

The police said that heavy rain that started late in the evening in the town was accompanied by a series of lightning and thunder. Since there was frequent power cuts, the employees on night duty had left for home after suspension of work. Hence, no one was injured in the accident.

Electricity leakage is suspected to have caused the fire.