ADVERTISEMENT

Fire destroys free uniforms, school bags

October 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

A fire that broke out in a panchayat union primary school due to suspected electrical short circuit destroyed free uniforms and the bags stored in the school on Thursday.

 Police said the panchayat union primary school at Karungulam functioned with a headmaster, a teacher and 16 students. Since a new school building had been built, the free uniforms and bags meant for the students and other materials were kept in the old building. When the motor was switched on in the morning, fire broke out in the switch board and spread to the bags and the uniforms.

 Even before the fire and rescue services personnel from Srivaikundam could reach the spot, the bags and the uniforms were destroyed.  Srivaikundam Tahsildar Sivakumar visited the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US