Fire destroys free uniforms, school bags

October 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Hindu Bureau

A fire that broke out in a panchayat union primary school due to suspected electrical short circuit destroyed free uniforms and the bags stored in the school on Thursday.

 Police said the panchayat union primary school at Karungulam functioned with a headmaster, a teacher and 16 students. Since a new school building had been built, the free uniforms and bags meant for the students and other materials were kept in the old building. When the motor was switched on in the morning, fire broke out in the switch board and spread to the bags and the uniforms.

 Even before the fire and rescue services personnel from Srivaikundam could reach the spot, the bags and the uniforms were destroyed.  Srivaikundam Tahsildar Sivakumar visited the spot.

