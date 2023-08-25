ADVERTISEMENT

Fire destroys 15 shops in Courtallam

August 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The site of the fire.

A fire destroyed at least 15 shops near the main waterfalls of Courtallam on Friday.

The police said the fire broke out in a temporary shop that had been erected near Sri Kutralanatha Swami temple in the afternoon. Due to strong winds, the fire spread quickly to the adjacent shops. The LPG cylinders in some of the shops exploded, making it harder to douse the flames.

Fire tenders from Shencottai, Tenkasi, Surandai and Kadayanallur rushed to the spot. Around 40 fire and rescue services personnel doused the fire after a two-hour operation. However, by then, 15 shops had been destroyed.

Collector Durai Ravichandran, Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson and Kadayanallur MLA Krishna Murali inspected the spot.

 The Collector and the SP said the fire broke-out from one of the shops during cooking had triggered the mishap. Further investigation was on.

