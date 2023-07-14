ADVERTISEMENT

Fire damages post office computers, printers, furniture

July 14, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and rescue services personnel extinguishing fire that broke out on the second floor of Palayamkottai Head Post Office on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fire broke out at the Palayamkottai Head Post Office in the early hours of Friday damaging a few computers, printers and the furniture.

 Police said fire broke out in the second floor of the two-storey Palayamkottai Head Post Office in the small hours of Friday. Passers-by alerted the fire and rescue services personnel, who rushed to the sport from Palayamkottai Fire Station. They were able to douse the flame after an hour-long firefighting exercise.

 However, the fire damaged a few computers and the printers on the second floor, where the Office of the Postal Superintendent functions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Electrical short circuit could have triggered the mishap, the fire and rescue services personnel suspect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US