Fire damages post office computers, printers, furniture

July 14, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and rescue services personnel extinguishing fire that broke out on the second floor of Palayamkottai Head Post Office on Friday.

Fire and rescue services personnel extinguishing fire that broke out on the second floor of Palayamkottai Head Post Office on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fire broke out at the Palayamkottai Head Post Office in the early hours of Friday damaging a few computers, printers and the furniture.

 Police said fire broke out in the second floor of the two-storey Palayamkottai Head Post Office in the small hours of Friday. Passers-by alerted the fire and rescue services personnel, who rushed to the sport from Palayamkottai Fire Station. They were able to douse the flame after an hour-long firefighting exercise.

 However, the fire damaged a few computers and the printers on the second floor, where the Office of the Postal Superintendent functions.

 Electrical short circuit could have triggered the mishap, the fire and rescue services personnel suspect.

