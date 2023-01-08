ADVERTISEMENT

Fire brigade ‘frees’ lorry at midnight

January 08, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

One of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel cuts tree branches that got stuck in the lorry on a road in KK Nagar. | Photo Credit: B. Tilak Chandar

Fire and Rescue Services personnel of Tallakulam Fire Station cut tree branches to free a container lorry that got stuck a few yards away from a motorcycle showroom on the road that branches off from Lake View Road towards KK Nagar arch in the small hours of Saturday

The container lorry which was coming from Bengaluru on Friday night was moving along the stretch towards the District court when the top of the container lorry hit a few low-lying branches and got stuck. Alerted by the police, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel of the Tallakulam Fire Station swung into action. They cut the branches using ropes and power saw and freed the truck.

It was only on Saturday early morning that the container lorry was able to move forward. The fire brigade, after freeing the lorry, removed the branches strewn all over the road.

A resident of K.K. Nagar who witnessed the exercise said there are many low-lying branches along the stretch. Heavy vehicles such as school buses frequented the stretch and hence the Corporation, Tangedco and other authorities must work in tandem and take steps to prune the trees.

