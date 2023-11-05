Fire brigade at the ready as monsoon intensifies in Madurai

November 05, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Firemen in Madurai district have prepared themselves to meet any eventuality as North-East monsoon has intensified in the region in the last few days.

All the officers and men in 15 Fire and Rescue Service stations in Madurai district have been put on high alert with boats and other necessary tools and equipment kept ready, said District Officer (Fire and Rescue) S. Vinoth. “Unless there is any emergency, all officers and firemen have been asked to report to duty without fail,” he said. Besides, snake catchers and local volunteers have also been alerted to assist firemen during emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the four inflatable boats with outboard engines, three are kept in Madurai city and one is at Sholavandan fire office. The firemen have been intimated about vulnerable areas identified by the district administration, he added.

Besides the fire tender, the men have kept ready power saw to remove uprooted trees and branches that fall down. The district has 25 power saws that are operated with diesel motors.

“Whenever rains are accompanied by heavy wind, they pull down trees. Our priority is to remove them immediately to restore movement of vehicular traffic,” said Mr. Vinoth. The diesel-powered saws are highly useful even in remote areas where power supply is not available.

Besides, concrete cutter, lifebuoys, life jackets, and other equipment are kept ready for rescue work, he added.

A Public Works Department official said that Vaigai river witnessed good flow downstream Vaigai dam on Sunday due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.