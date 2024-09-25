Fire breaks out in transport office godown in Sivakasi

A major fire broke out at a transport office godown where fireworks good were stocked for transporting to other parts of the country ahead of Deepavali festival, on Wednesday. However, no one was injured.

According to police, the fire broke out at the godown of Mettur Transport Office at Sivagamipuram Colony under Sivakasi East Police station limits at around 7 p.m.

Fire tenders from Sivakasi, Virudhunagar and Sattur fought the flames for nearly two hours to put out the flames in the tin-roofed shed measuring some 100 feet by 40 feet.

Police had to regulate vehicular traffic on Sivakasi-Sattur road as a precautionary measure as the godown was close to the road.

Thick smoke emanating due to bursting of huge stock of fireworks could be seen from far off places in Sivakasi.

