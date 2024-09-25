GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out in transport office godown in Sivakasi

Published - September 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
Thick smoke emanating from a transport office godown where fire broke out in Sivakasi on Wednesday.

Thick smoke emanating from a transport office godown where fire broke out in Sivakasi on Wednesday.

A major fire broke out at a transport office godown where fireworks good were stocked for transporting to other parts of the country ahead of Deepavali festival, on Wednesday. However, no one was injured.

According to police, the fire broke out at the godown of Mettur Transport Office at Sivagamipuram Colony under Sivakasi East Police station limits at around 7 p.m.

Fire tenders from Sivakasi, Virudhunagar and Sattur fought the flames for nearly two hours to put out the flames in the tin-roofed shed measuring some 100 feet by 40 feet.

Police had to regulate vehicular traffic on Sivakasi-Sattur road as a precautionary measure as the godown was close to the road.

Thick smoke emanating due to bursting of huge stock of fireworks could be seen from far off places in Sivakasi.

Published - September 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.