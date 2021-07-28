Fire breaks out in Tirunelveli Corporation garbage yard

TIRUNELVELI

Fire that broke-out in the Corporation’s garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti on the city outskirts on Tuesday night was ravaging the dump till Wednesday evening with the westerly wind lashing this region.

After the fire broke out in the garbage dump on Tuesday night for reasons yet to be ascertained, fire-tenders from Palayamkottai and Pettai Fire Stations rushed to the spot to start the firefighting operations. Though the timely operation contained the massive spread of the fire, the westerly wind blowing during this season every year made the task more challenging for the firefighters.

Even as firefighting started, earthmovers were also roped in to search for the embers deep inside the garbage heaped all around.

“Though the flame could be controlled, the task of searching for the embers continue and the exercise is likely to get wrapped on Thursday,” said the firefighters involved in the operation.

Personnel attached to the Fire and Rescue Services prescribe that the Corporation should put in place the firefighting equipments at the garbage yard so that the steps to extinguish the fire could be taken instantly once the flame in the yard is spotted.

“Whenever the westerly wind lashes this region fire breaks out in the Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard every year during this season to cause health hazards to the residents living nearby. The Corporation treats the sewage water and the treated water could be stored there to be used instantly for firefighting exercise by installing reasonably powerful motors. Moreover, fire retardants can be kept ready there. Since the fire-tenders either from Palayamkottai or Pettai would require at least 20 minutes to reach the garbage yard, the instant firefighting operation by the Corporation personnel will make the operation very effective,” said the firefighters.