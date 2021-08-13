Fire breaks out in godown

Fire that broke out in a godown here in the small hours of Friday destroyed discarded tires, steel scrap and two mini cargo vehicles, all worth several lakhs of rupees.

The police said fire broke out shortly after midnight in the godown owned by one Stephen of Karuppanthurai here, who had stored discarded tires and steel scrap in the godown at Melapalayam to be sent to Karur-based factories. After the neighbours noticed the fire, they alerted the Palayamkottai Fire Station.

Fifteen fire and rescue services personnel fought for more than six hours to douse the flame that destroyed discarded tires, steel scrap and two cargo vehicles, all worth about several lakhs of rupees.

The fire that spread due to strong winds, also damaged the synthetic water tanks atop the neighbouring houses.

The Melapalayam police have registered a case.