Fire breaks out in fruit shop, no casualties reported

February 11, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Plumes of smoke seen at Kodai Road in Dindigul on Saturday.

Plumes of smoke seen at Kodai Road in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A major fire broke out in a wholesale fruit shop on Kodai Road near here on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the fire that began in a fruit shop owned by V. Baskar, 40, quickly spread to two nearby shops – a fruit stall and a pharmacy – by around 1.30 p.m.

Upon being alerted, fire brigade personnel from Nilakottai and Athoor Fire Stations battled for over two hours to put out the blaze. Over 2 lakh worth items were destroyed in the fire.

No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Ammaiyanaickenur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

