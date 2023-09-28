ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in fireworks shops near Sivakasi

September 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Firemen trying to put out the blaze at a fireworks shop in Paraipatti near Sivakasi in Viruidhunagar district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Fireworks worth few lakhs went up in flames due to an accidental fire that broke out in two fireworks shops in Paraipatti near Sivakasi on Thursday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sivakasi station, led by Station Officer R. Venkatesan, fought for more than two hours to bring the inferno under control.

According to police sources, the fire broke out in the shops, owned by V. Jotheeswaran, at Paraipatti on Sivakasi-Sattur highway at around 5.50 p.m.

With Deepavali round the corner, the shops had been stocked with fireworks which went up in flames.

Three fire-tenders were deployed to put out the flames. District Officer (Fire), Vivekanandan, was overseeing the fire fighting operation.

Sivakasi East police are investigating.

