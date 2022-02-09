Madurai

Fire breaks out in bank; computers, documents destroyed

Thick plumes of smoke engulf the Central Bank of India branch at Sreepuram in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Fire broke out in a nationalised bank in the city and destroyed a few lakh-worth computers and documents on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly broke out in the inverter fitted at the Central Bank of India’s Sripuram Branch on Wednesday afternoon and the bank employees alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Since thermocol had been used for making the false ceiling of the branch, the fire spread rapidly.

Fire tenders from Palayamkottai and Pettai rushed to the spot to douse the flames. After breaking the window on the rear side of the bank with the help of an earthmover, the fire and rescue services personnel entered the building to extinguish fire that destroyed good number of computers and documents.

However, the employees were tight lipped about the possible damage that could have been caused by the fire to the cash kept in the bank.

Assistant District Fire Officer Suresh Anand said 30 persons were involved in the fire-fighting exercise.

Tirunelveli Junction police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 6:10:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/fire-breaks-out-in-bank-computers-documents-destroyed/article38402402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY