Fire breaks out at Ramanathapuram Govt. Medical College Hospital

The Hindu Bureau RAMANATHAPURAM
September 26, 2022 21:29 IST

The operation theatre at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital where fire broke out on Monday is not in use. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Fire broke out in an abandoned operation theatre at the old maternity ward of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. However, no one was injured in the accident that was reported around 3 p.m.

After shifting the operation theatre to another building, the hospital authorities had left this operation theatre locked with some furniture inside.

“We had fixed a smoke detector alarm inside the operation theatre and it went off. Our staff acted quickly and doused the fire,” said Resident Medical Officer A. Krishnamoorthi.

Stating that the fire broke out due to electrical short-circuit, Dr. Krishnamoorthi said except for the indoor unit of an air-conditioner nothing was damaged.

As a precautionary measure, the hospital staff shifted patients and their attendants from the nearby paediatric ward to a safe place. After Fire and Rescue Services personnel ensured that there was no more danger possible, the patients were brought back to the paediatric ward, he added.

