Fire breaks out at mall in Madurai

December 24, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a shopping mall at Tallakulam in Madurai on Saturday night. Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area, located on the fourth floor of the mall. People at the shops and the cinema theatres on the premises were rushed out of the mall through emergency exits.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel with four fire tenders rushed to the mall, and blew out the smoke using a mechanical pump. Police said there were no casualties and the reason for the fire would be ascertained only after investigation.

