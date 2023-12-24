GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at mall in Madurai

December 24, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a shopping mall at Tallakulam in Madurai on Saturday night. Following the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area, located on the fourth floor of the mall. People at the shops and the cinema theatres on the premises were rushed out of the mall through emergency exits.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel with four fire tenders rushed to the mall, and blew out the smoke using a mechanical pump. Police said there were no casualties and the reason for the fire would be ascertained only after investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.