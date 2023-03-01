Fire breaks out at a shopping complex in Madurai

March 01, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Madurai

A major fire broke out in the 9th floor of Super Saravana Stores, a shopping complex, at Mattuthavani on Wednesday.

However, police said that no one was injured in the accident that was reported at around 4.30 p.m. Fire and rescue services personnel from Tallakulam and other stations fought for more than three hours to bring the flames under control.

“The fire has been contained now and no one has been reported injured,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), B.K. Arvind, said.

As soon as the flames were noticed in the Food Court that was recently opened, on the 9th Floor, the staff and the customers from all the floors were evacuated.

Firemen, led by Deputy Director (Southern Region), Vijayakumar, and District Fire Officer, S. Vinod, and multiple fire tenders from different fire stations were deployed at the spot.

However, a police officer said that the sprinklers installed in the high-rise building, which was opened in December 2022, did not work.

“The design of the fully-air-conditioned building also posed a hurdle for the firemen as thick smoke from the 9th floor kept them away. Firemen had to break open the glass panes to allow the billowing smoke to disperse from the building,” he added. After the glass panes were broken, aided by strong breeze, the smoke was blown away towards the city side. A blanket of thick black smoke hovered over the Mattuthavani bus stand and the adjoining areas.

Madurai Corporation rushed around a dozen water tankers to replenish the water supply.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established.

Hundreds of people gathered along the Melur Road to witness the accident. Traffic police had difficult time in chasing away drivers of two-wheelers and four-wheelers who had parked on the road to take photographs.

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, oversaw the fire-fighting exercise.

An official in the Fire and Rescue Department said that the firemen prevented the flames from spreading to other floors.

Advocate Henri Tiphagne had filed a writ petition in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court complaining that the building was allowed to start operation without any external staircase for emergency evacuation.

“I had warned the Collector in December about the lack of safety measures in the building. Even as the case is pending, the fire accident has happened,” he said.

Mr. Tiphagne said that he has again written to the Director General (Fire and Rescue Services) seeking his intervention on the issue.