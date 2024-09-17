Fire at women’s hostel in Madurai: death toll goes up to three

Death toll in September 12 fire that broke out at a women’s hostel in Katrapalayam here rose to three after hostel warden J. Pushpa, 66, succumbed to burns at a private hospital on Tuesday morning.

Already Parimala Soundari, 50, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Sholavandan, and Saranya, an instructor at a private catering institute, were asphyxiated after a refrigerator exploded in the early hours of September 12.

The police have already arrested the owner of the hostel Inba Jagadeesan.