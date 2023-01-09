ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at Madurai Collectorate destroys stocks of saris, dhotis meant for Pongal distribution

January 09, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - MADURAI

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire; the stock was due for distribution to beneficiaries in Tirupparankundram and Madurai West Taluk, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

The stocks of saris and dhotis had been placed here since January 5 and were due to be distributed ahead of Pongal | Photo Credit: G Moorthy

In a major fire that broke in the old District Supply Officer’s building at the Madurai Collectorate premises early on Monday, January 9, several bundles of saris and dhotis stocked as part of Pongal gift hampers went up in flames.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire at around 1 a.m. Four fire tenders from Madurai and Tallakulam fire stations and one from Anuppanadi fire station rushed to the spot and battled the flames for about three hours.

Bundles of saris were mostly destroyed in the fire. A police personnel posted on guard duty in front of the treasury alerted the Fire and Rescue Services station located on the Collectorate premises after noticing smoke emerging from the rear-end of the building, a police officer said.

According to revenue officials, over 41,000 saris and dhotis – out of which 29,232 saris and 12,500 dhotis – were unloaded, had been stocked here since January 5. The room was chosen since the space was not used anymore, they added.

After the official distribution is flagged off by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, the stock was due for distribution to beneficiaries in Tirupparankundram and Madurai West Taluk.

