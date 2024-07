Fire broke out in a new building that is under construction on Madurai airport premises on Friday afternoon. No one was injured in the accident.

Fittings of airconditioners stocked in the new ATC tower were destroyed in the fire.

Fire tenders of Madurai airport and Fire and Rescue Services were deployed to put out the flames. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

