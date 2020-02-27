Fire at Dindigul dump yard rages on

A fire that broke out in Murugabhavanam compost yard of the Dindigul Corporation on Thursday caused lot of inconvenience to the local people.

The fire that spread to over an acre caused a blanket of smoke that enveloped the Palani Road.

Senior officials said that the fire broke out as a transformer burst near the compost yard.

As of 8 p.m. four fire tenders- two from Dindigul, one from Palani and one from Oddanchatram- were pressed into service to contain the fire.

The corporation provided additional water supply when the fire tenders exhausted their resources.

A senior official from the corporation said that plastic, construction debris as well as biodegradable waste had accumulated in the dump yard for 50 years.

The first signs of smoke from the dump yard were noticed at around 3 p.m. when the call to the fire services was placed.

Murugabhavanam is located at the border of Dindigul town and Kurumbapatti panchayat where over 1,000 houses are located.

Fire of this magnitude has been a yearly affair when summer begins.

It often disrupts visibility and causes breathing problems for the residents.