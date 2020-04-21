Madurai

Fire and rescue stations get motor pumps in Virudhunagar

Collector R. Kannan on Tuesday handed over 13 pumps to fire and rescue service stations and personal gear for firemen procured under Disaster Management Fund.

With fire tenders predominantly used for mass disinfection works across the district, pumps, personal protective equipment, gumboots, gloves, masks and stretchers were distributed to the 10 fire stations in the district.

“Disinfection by fire tenders had a reach for longer distance and were covering areas faster,” according to District Fire Officer K. Ganesan.

