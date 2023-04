Fire and Rescue Services station inaugurated in Tirupparankundram

April 10, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, through video conferencing from Chennai, inaugurated a newly-constructed Fire and Rescue Services station in Tirupparankundram near Madurai. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and officials from the Fire and Rescue Services Department were present at the new station during the inaugural ceremony. ADVERTISEMENT

