Fire and rescue services regional office to be created

TIRUNELVELI

A new fire and rescue services regional office with Tirunelveli as its headquarters will be formed, Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, B.K. Ravi has said.

During informal chat with the reporters here on Friday, he said 1,200 personnel for the Fire and Rescue Services had been undergoing comprehensive training on firefighting and rescue operations at 9 places across Tamil Nadu. In Tirunelveli district, 145 recruits were undergoing training for the past 3 months, which would conclude on September 6.

With this new trained force passing out from the training centres, all vacancies in the Fire and Rescue Services would be filled up to fine-tune its functioning.

With the objective of making the Fire and Rescue Service’s functioning more effective new region with Tirunelveli as its headquarters would be created.

On the modernization programme, Mr. Ravi said procurement of modern firefighting and rescue equipment would be done with the allocation of Rs. 343 crore for the purpose.

When asked about starting new fire stations, he said 5 new units would be created across Tamil Nadu to serve the people in better fashion.

Mr. Ravi said the fire and rescue services force, through periodic training programmes and refresher courses, was fully prepared to face any adverse situation created by natural calamity or heavy downpour.