Fire and Rescue Services personnel conduct drill
Over 30 Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducted a drill at Mariamman Teppakulam on Wednesday ahead of the northeast monsoon.
The personnel demonstrated how safety equipment should be used in the wake of heavy rainfall and emergency situations. They also demonstrated how people could protect themselves with items available at their homes. Madurai District Officer S. Vinoth and Assistant District Officer T. Pandi supervised the drill.
