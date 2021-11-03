Madurai

Fire and Rescue Services emergency helpline number

Fire and Rescue Services Department, Southern Region, which has been conducting various awareness programmes and drills on safety measures in view of Deepavali celebrations has urged the public to celebrate the festival in a safe and cautious manner.

For emergency response people can contact the fire stations at: Madurai 0452-2335399, Theni-Allinagaram 04546-252699, Virudhunagar 04562-243666, Ramanathapuram 0467-221273, Sivaganga 04575-240301, Thoothukudi 0461-2326501, Palayamkottai 0462-2572099, Nagercoil 04652-276331 and Tenkasi 04633-222166.

People can also contact the Fire and Rescue Services Control Room at 101 and the emergency helpline number 112, said the Deputy Director of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, Southern Region N. Vijayakumar in a press statement.


