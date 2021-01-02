Fire accident at defunct thermal power station

Thoothukudi

02 January 2021 19:24 IST

Fire broke out at a private defunct thermal power station near here on Saturday.

Though no casualty was reported in the fire accident, the mishap destroyed few lakhs worth equipment at the thermal power station that was inoperative for the past five years.

Police said the fire reportedly broke-out in a transformer on Saturday afternoon and spread to other parts of the private thermal power station at Velayuthapuram near here. On information from the thermal power station authorities, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from SIPCOT rushed to the spot and commenced fire-fighting operations.

As the fire spread to other parts of the unit, fire tenders from Thoothukudi Fire Station also arrived at the spot to intensify the operations that came to an end in the evening.

Materials worth a few lakhs of rupees were destroyed and thick fumes engulfed Keezha Velayuthapuram, Mela Velayuthapuram and Pudur Pandiapuram areas.

Puthiyamputhur police have registered a case.